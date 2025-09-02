Justice League | Ready to conduct Nirmal municipal polls, says SEC to Telangana HC

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday informed the TelanganaHigh Court that it is prepared to conduct elections to the Nirmal Municipality but is awaiting approval from the state government.

Standing counsel for the SEC made this submission before Justice B Vijaysen Reddy during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Samundar Pelly Rajender, a resident of Bagulwada Natraj Nagar in Nirmal district ,and another person, challenging the inaction of the government in initiating the election process even though the term of the Nirmal Municipality expired on March 25, 2025.

They sought a direction to the government to conduct elections without further delay. Earlier, on June 27, 2025, Justice Vijaysen Reddy had directed both the state government and SEC to specify by which date elections to the Nirmal Municipality would be conducted.

Notices were issued to both respondents in this regard. After hearing submissions, the judge adjourned the case to Tuesday.

Petitioners claim flaws in Telangana Municipalities Act

The High Court on Monday heard a writ petition challenging Section 6 of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019. The plea, filed by Syed Saleem and another, contends that the Section was inconsistent with Article 243S of the Constitution and Section 8(b) of the Delimitation Act, 2002.

The petitioners argued that while municipal laws in states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Punjab adopt “population” as the basis for delimitation, the Telangana Act relies on the number of “voters”. They said this approach was arbitrary and contrary to constitutional principles.

They also alleged that the GHMC has not implemented GO 570, issued in 1996 under the GHMC Act, 1955, which prescribes delimitation of wards. As a result, elections to local bodies have been held without proper delimitation, leading to wide disparities among wards.

Counsel for the state government sought three weeks to obtain instructions. The bench allowed the request.