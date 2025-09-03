Revanth vows to revive Tummidihatti project

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that the government would revive the long-pending project at Tummidihatti.
Speaking at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Memorial Awards ceremony in Hyderabad, Revanth said: “The intention of YSR (former chief minister of undivided AP YS Rajasekhara Reddy) was to provide Godavari water up to Tandur by constructing the project at Tummidihatti.
This plan was neglected by the previous government. But now I am announcing that my government will build the project again at Tummidihatti and provide Godavari water to Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Parigi, Tandur and Kodangal.”
He alleged that the decision of the BRS regime to redesign the Pranahita-Chevella Irrigation Project meant that water did not reach the Chevella region.
Revanth added he and other leaders would not rest until YSR’s “last wish”, to see Rahul Gandhi become the PM, was fulfilled.
No one can forget schemes introduced by YSR, says CM
The chief minister also accused the Centre of inadequate support to farmers, citing urea shortage. He said the state would promote organic farming and directed Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to prepare plans to gradually shift farmers away from using harmful pesticides.
Revanth recalled that the late YSR had introduced free power for farmers in undivided Andhra Pradesh and waived power arrears worth Rs 1,300 crore. YSR also reintroduced the Rs 2-per-kg rice scheme. “This government is distributing superfine rice to 3.1 crore people,” he stated.
Revanth noted that schemes such as fee reimbursement and Aarogyasri, introduced by YSR, have continued under successive governments.
He said the present government had waived loans worth Rs 20,617 crore for 2,53,964 farmer families, making them debt-free. Farmers were also being given a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for superfine paddy. With this support, the state had produced 2.85 lakh metric tonnes of paddy and become No. 1 in the country.
“There was a time when East and West Godavari districts were considered the top paddy-producing regions. But today, Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts have emerged as the leading paddy producers in the country,” Revanth stated.