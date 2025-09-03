Revanth vows to revive Tummidihatti project

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that the government would revive the long-pending project at Tummidihatti.

Speaking at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Memorial Awards ceremony in Hyderabad, Revanth said: “The intention of YSR (former chief minister of undivided AP YS Rajasekhara Reddy) was to provide Godavari water up to Tandur by constructing the project at Tummidihatti.

This plan was neglected by the previous government. But now I am announcing that my government will build the project again at Tummidihatti and provide Godavari water to Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Parigi, Tandur and Kodangal.”

He alleged that the decision of the BRS regime to redesign the Pranahita-Chevella Irrigation Project meant that water did not reach the Chevella region.

Revanth added he and other leaders would not rest until YSR’s “last wish”, to see Rahul Gandhi become the PM, was fulfilled.

No one can forget schemes introduced by YSR, says CM

The chief minister also accused the Centre of inadequate support to farmers, citing urea shortage. He said the state would promote organic farming and directed Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to prepare plans to gradually shift farmers away from using harmful pesticides.