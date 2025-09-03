Rs 200 crore flood relief sanctioned for districts in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for immediate relief measures in rain- and flood-hit districts. Of this, Rs 10 crore each has been allocated to Kamareddy, Medak, Nirmal, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Rajanna Sircilla districts, while the remaining 26 districts will get Rs 5 crore each.
The funds will be used for urgent repairs to roads, culverts, bridges and restoration of power supply in affected areas. The orders clarified that the money cannot be used for compensation towards crop loss or ex gratia, which will be released separately after enumeration.
Flood-hit families get aid
On Tuesday, financial assistance was extended to families affected by the recent floods in Karimnagar district.
Pumpukadi Nagaiah went missing while crossing the Manair river near the Upper Maneru project in Gambiraopet mandal. A multi-department search operation is underway. District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha handed over a Rs 5 lakh cheque to Nagaiah’s wife, Laxmi, as government aid.
In Lingannapet village, where livestock was lost in the floods, the collector distributed Rs 1 lakh to Gaddamidi Manemma for two cows and Rs 50,000 to Praveen Goud for one cow.
Farmers express anguish
Labour & Mines Minister and Chennur MLA Gaddam Vivekanand on Tuesday announced that financial aid would be extended to every farmer whose crops were damaged due to the recent heavy rains. He inspected the affected fields in Mancherial district, accompanied by District Collector Kumar Deepak, DCP A Bhaskar and other officials.
Farmers expressed anguish that their fields were ruined because of water released from the Kaleshwaram project. Vivekananda said farmers who have been suffering losses due to backwaters from the project for the past five years will be compensated.
He noted that before the project, farmers in Chennur recorded nearly 70% higher yields, and assured that fair compensation will be provided to all those affected this year. Farmers reported that about 200 acres were damaged.
Yellow alert issued as IMD forecasts heavy rain
Hyderabad: Several districts of Telangana are likely to experience heavy rains and thunderstorms in the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A yellow alert has been issued for Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mahbubabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nirmal, Nizamabad,
Peddapalli and Rajanna Sircilla districts. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds up to 40 kmph are also expected across the state. On Monday, Indervelly in Adilabad recorded the highest rainfall at 11.02 cm. The state’s average daily rainfall was 12.7 mm, more than double the normal 6 mm.
Alangapuram in Suryapet saw the highest maximum temperature at 33.7°C. In Hyderabad, rainfall remained light, with Maredpally recording 1.5 mm against the GHMC’s daily normal of 4.3 mm.
The city’s maximum temperature was 32°C at Nampally. Since June 1, Telangana has received 753.3 mm of rainfall, a 28% surplus over the normal 587.5 mm. Hyderabad too recorded excess rainfall with 618 mm against the normal 475 mm, marking a 30% deviation