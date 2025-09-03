Rs 200 crore flood relief sanctioned for districts in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for immediate relief measures in rain- and flood-hit districts. Of this, Rs 10 crore each has been allocated to Kamareddy, Medak, Nirmal, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Rajanna Sircilla districts, while the remaining 26 districts will get Rs 5 crore each.

The funds will be used for urgent repairs to roads, culverts, bridges and restoration of power supply in affected areas. The orders clarified that the money cannot be used for compensation towards crop loss or ex gratia, which will be released separately after enumeration.

Flood-hit families get aid

On Tuesday, financial assistance was extended to families affected by the recent floods in Karimnagar district.

Pumpukadi Nagaiah went missing while crossing the Manair river near the Upper Maneru project in Gambiraopet mandal. A multi-department search operation is underway. District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha handed over a Rs 5 lakh cheque to Nagaiah’s wife, Laxmi, as government aid.

In Lingannapet village, where livestock was lost in the floods, the collector distributed Rs 1 lakh to Gaddamidi Manemma for two cows and Rs 50,000 to Praveen Goud for one cow.