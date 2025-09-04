KTR questions CM Revanth’s faith in CBI’s impartiality

SIDDIPET: BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday questioned how the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had described as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “pocket organisation,” is now being viewed as “favourable” by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to reporters at BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse in Erravelli in the district, Rama Rao said: “Many people do not want Telangana to remain peaceful. They want to defame KCR, but everyone is longing for the good old days under his leadership. Farmers are testimony to that.”

He alleged that the Congress government had failed to keep its poll promises. “Scores of promises were made before the elections. But now, only long queues of farmers are seen everywhere for fertilisers. This is making them recall the golden age under Chandrasekhar Rao when there was no shortage of fertilisers,” he said.

Referring to Telangana’s growth during the BRS regime, he said the state had witnessed unprecedented development over the last decade. “Telangana rose from the 14th place to the number one position in agriculture production. Godavari water was lifted by about 618 metres through the Kaleshwaram project. The architect of this great project is today facing a CBI probe,” he remarked.

On the state’s finances, Rama Rao accused the Congress of misleading the public. “The Centre has clarified that Telangana’s debt under the BRS government in 10 years was `3 lakh crore. From where did Congress leaders get their inflated figures?” he asked.

Taking a jibe at the Congress’s welfare promises, he said: “They promised gold to women but could not keep it. This is the Dandupalyam batch.”