No need to involve myself with scum: CM Revanth Reddy's response to Kavitha’s allegations

HYDERABAD: Dismissing the allegations levelled by K Kavitha that he was backing T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday made it clear in a scathing counter that he does not have time to involve himself with “trash and scum”.
Describing the BRS as a venomous snake that the people had already “killed”, Revanth responded to Kavitha’s allegations by saying: “Why will I be behind those trash persons and scum? I am a leader. I stand by the people of Telangana and will work for them. I don’t have time to get involved in those useless issues.”
He continued: “They are fighting among themselves and backstabbing each other. They embrace each other while keeping knives hidden in their sleeves. The internal rift in the BRS and KCR’s family is over sharing of ill-gotten money. BRS leaders are stabbing each other with knives and then saying Revanth Reddy is behind Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar.
Others even claim I am supporting Kavitha. I appeal to them to stop dragging my name into the BRS family crisis. Don’t involve us in your family or caste disputes. We have no interest in your affairs.”
BRS leaders can no longer tolerate each other: Revanth
At public meetings in Mahbubnagar and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, the chief minister said BRS leaders had reached a stage where they could no longer tolerate each other.
“People have already rejected the BRS, which is like an expired currency note. Nature has the power to punish such political forces. The BRS leaders committed big sins and are now facing the consequences,” he said.
Revanth accused KCR of looting about `1 lakh crore during his tenure. “KCR ruled the state for 110 months, looting not less than `1,000 crore per month. That is about `1 lakh crore in total. Now they are fighting when disputes arise in sharing the money.
KCR gave farmhouses, buildings and businesses to his children, but not peace. Ill-gotten wealth has created trouble in their house,” he said. “They are dragging us into their disputes. In the 2023 elections people killed the black serpent (Kalanaagu). Is there any need for me to kill the snake again?
People know the BRS is a snake and it has venom,” he added. Earlier, the chief minister attended the furnace lighting ceremony of SDG Corning Technologies in Venula village of Mahbubnagar district, and later took part in a house-warming programme under the Indiramma Housing Scheme at Bendalapadu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.