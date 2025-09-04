No need to involve myself with scum: CM Revanth Reddy's response to Kavitha’s allegations

HYDERABAD: Dismissing the allegations levelled by K Kavitha that he was backing T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday made it clear in a scathing counter that he does not have time to involve himself with “trash and scum”.

Describing the BRS as a venomous snake that the people had already “killed”, Revanth responded to Kavitha’s allegations by saying: “Why will I be behind those trash persons and scum? I am a leader. I stand by the people of Telangana and will work for them. I don’t have time to get involved in those useless issues.”

He continued: “They are fighting among themselves and backstabbing each other. They embrace each other while keeping knives hidden in their sleeves. The internal rift in the BRS and KCR’s family is over sharing of ill-gotten money. BRS leaders are stabbing each other with knives and then saying Revanth Reddy is behind Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar.

Others even claim I am supporting Kavitha. I appeal to them to stop dragging my name into the BRS family crisis. Don’t involve us in your family or caste disputes. We have no interest in your affairs.”