2 men sentenced to over 20 years in jail in seperate POCSO cases

NALGONDA: A court in Nalgonda has sentenced two men to rigorous imprisonment and imposed fines in separate cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The court also directed that each victim be paid `10 lakh in compensation through the District Legal Services Authority.

SP Sharat Chandra Pawar confirmed the convictions, noting that 17 people have been convicted in 16 POCSO cases over the past year.

In the first case, Thipparthi Yadaiah of Donipamulaku village, Chandur mandal, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl at her home in December 2016. Based on a complaint by the victim’s mother, Chandur police booked him under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

After trial, the Additional District Judge-cum-Special Court for SC/ST, Rape and POCSO cases sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 25,000 fine under Section 376 IPC and POCSO provisions, one year with a Rs 5,000 fine under IPC Sec. 452 (house-trespass) and one year with a Rs 5,000 fine under IPC Sec. 506 (criminal intimidation). The sentences were combined for a total of 22 years RI and a fine of Rs 35,000.