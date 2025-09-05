36-year-old man kills three children, dies by suicide

HYDERABAD: A 36-year-old man allegedly murdered his three children and set the bodies on fire, before resorting to suicide on August 31 by consuming pesticide following domestic disputes. Police suspect that all of them died on the same day.

The deceased have been identified as Gutha Venkateshwarlu and his children Mokshita (8), Raghuvarshi (6), and Siva Dharma (4) from Prakasam district.

Speaking to TNIE, Veldanda SI S Kurumurthy said that on August 30, Venkateshwarlu had a quarrel with his wife over domestic issues and switched off his phone. On the same day, he took his three children and left the house. That night, they stayed at Brahmagiri.

The next day, at around 6 am, he left the place with his children. By 7.30 am, they were seen at Hajipur Chowrasta, with all four on his bike. At 8.20 am, he crossed Veltoor gate but only his eldest daughter was with him, while the two younger children were missing. Police suspect that Raghuvarshi and Siva Dharma were killed and their bodies burnt at Surya Thanda.