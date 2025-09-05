36-year-old man kills three children, dies by suicide

HYDERABAD: A 36-year-old man allegedly murdered his three children and set the bodies on fire, before resorting to suicide on August 31 by consuming pesticide following domestic disputes. Police suspect that all of them died on the same day.
The deceased have been identified as Gutha Venkateshwarlu and his children Mokshita (8), Raghuvarshi (6), and Siva Dharma (4) from Prakasam district.
Speaking to TNIE, Veldanda SI S Kurumurthy said that on August 30, Venkateshwarlu had a quarrel with his wife over domestic issues and switched off his phone. On the same day, he took his three children and left the house. That night, they stayed at Brahmagiri.
The next day, at around 6 am, he left the place with his children. By 7.30 am, they were seen at Hajipur Chowrasta, with all four on his bike. At 8.20 am, he crossed Veltoor gate but only his eldest daughter was with him, while the two younger children were missing. Police suspect that Raghuvarshi and Siva Dharma were killed and their bodies burnt at Surya Thanda.
After killing his two children, he took his elder daughter towards Hyderabad. At Konetipuram toll plaza, she was seen with him, and later at Srisailam X Roads, Mokshita was still accompanying him.
However, after crossing that point, he killed her and set her body on fire at Thandra village in Kalwakurthy mandal.
“We suspect that after killing them, he poured petrol and burnt their bodies,” said Veldanda SI. Following the murders, he purchased pesticide, consumed it, and died by suicide at Peddapur village under Veldanda police station limits. He further said that initially, police found the deceased body of Venkateshwarlu. His family was later informed who revealed that a missing case had already been registered in Andhra Pradesh.
Following this, CCTV footage was checked revealing the details.
The bodies were sent for autopsy. Further investigation is on.