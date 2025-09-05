Bandi asks Karimnagar Granite Industries Association to stop 'feeding' BRS

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday asked the Karimnagar Granite Industries Association to stop funding the BRS, and serve the society.

“How long will you be exploiting the industry for the sake of BRS?” he asked.

Alleging that the association has been collecting anywhere between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh from each granite cutting unit in the name of membership fee, he sought to know “where all that money has gone”.

Sanjay made these remarks when association representatives, led by R Tirupathi Reddy, met him while he was reviewing the arrangements for the Ganesh idol immersion at Manakondur lake.

When the association representatives said that following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China, trade relations have improved considerably, creating opportunities for the granite business to thrive, Sanjay said: “Least you could do is hold a press meet and thank the prime minister.”

“For the last 20 years, you’ve been feeding the BRS. Some of you are using politics for business, and others are using business to grow in politics. With that money, you are funding politics and working to defeat leaders like us,” he added.

Speaking specifically about the ongoing Ganesh festivities, he said: “Officials and police have been working day and night, spending from their pockets to ensure problem-free celebrations. Did you at least provide them with food or drinking water? You did nothing.”

Taken aback by his outburst, the association representatives said that they have already arranged cranes for immersion of Ganesh idols. They also vowed to host an event soon to thank the prime minister for helping the granite industry.