Job letters to be handed over to 5000 GPOs

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will hand over appointment letters to 5,106 newly recruited Grama Paripalana Officers (GPOs) at the HICC in Hyderabad on Friday.

Revealing this, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday said that in order to strengthen the village administration, the government is introducing GPO system in Telangana. “We have conducted exams for VROs and VAOs in two phases and selected 5,016 candidates,” he said.

“The GPO services will be available to the people within two to three days,” he added.

The minister accused the previous BRS government of revoking the VRO and VAO system in the state. “Due to the misdeeds of previous regime, revenue services were denied to the rural people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister also said that the government is taking proactive measures to resolve long-pending land issues through Bhu Bharati Act. Accusing the previous government of neglecting the survey wing, he said that the government is strengthening the survey wing.