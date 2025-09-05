Justice league | Litigant barges into chamber, judge recuses himself

Proceedings in the High Court took an unusual turn on Thursday after a litigant entered a judge’s chamber without permission and caused a disturbance.

The individual also disrupted the court hall, questioning why his review petition had not been dismissed, why no stay was granted, and why the verdict was pending. Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka expressed displeasure at the conduct but later recused himself from the case.

The matter relates to a 2008 appeal filed by B Chennakrishna Reddy of Amberpet in a civil suit. Justice Bhimapaka had earlier dismissed the appeal.

Chennakrishna Reddy, appearing as party-in-person, then filed a review petition. When the review petition came up, Chennakrishna Reddy again approached the judge’s chamber, bypassing procedure. The judge warned him against interfering or speaking about the case in such a manner.

Chennakrishna Reddy went on to allege that his opponent had died of a heart attack because of the case, which further angered the court. At Thursday’s hearing, Chennakrishna Reddy demanded immediate pronouncement of the verdict and spoke in a threatening tone.

Counsel for the respondent argued that the order had been obtained by misleading the lower court. Justice Bhimapaka remarked that he was refraining from contempt proceedings only considering the petitioner’s age. Announcing his recusal, he directed the registry to place the review petition before the Chief Justice for reassignment.