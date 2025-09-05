Telangana

Nerella sand lorry case: Victims demand case against former MP under SC/ST Act

The move follows remarks by former MLC K Kavitha, who recently raised the issue at a press meet. Acting on her allegations, the victims approached police, seeking justice.
Former MP Joginapally Santosh Rao
Former MP Joginapally Santosh RaoFile photo| EPS
RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The sensational Nerella sand lorry case, which took place in 2017, has come to the fore again. The incident began when a sand lorry ran over and killed a resident, triggering protests in which villagers set several lorries on fire.

In the aftermath, police allegedly detained several SC and BC youths and subjected them to torture, sparking nationwide outrage.

Now, years later, the victims have lodged a complaint at Tangallapalli police station against former MP Joginapally Santosh Rao, demanding that a case be registered under the SC/ST Act.

They accused him of being responsible for the police brutality and claimed that his actions also brought disrepute to BRS leader KT Rama Rao.

Sand lorry case

