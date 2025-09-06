Police bust Rs 12,000 crore mephedrone racket in Telangana, arrest 12 after tracing Bangladeshi woman

HYDERABAD: The Crime Detection Unit (Cell-4) of the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police has dismantled a mephedrone (MD) manufacturing factory operating in Telangana and arrested 12 persons on Friday. Police said they seized drugs worth approximately Rs 12,000 crore.

The operation began on 8 August when police allegedly intercepted a 23-year-old Bangladeshi woman, identified as Fatima Murad Shaikh alias Molla, near Kashimira bus stop in Mira Road East. She was reportedly found carrying 105 grams of MD. A subsequent probe revealed her alleged ties to a wider drug trafficking syndicate.

Investigators then seized 178 grams of MD and Rs 23.97 lakh in cash from multiple suspects before tracing the alleged supply source to Telangana. Acting on leads, Police Inspector Pramod Badakh and his team raided a factory at Cherapalli on 5 September.

During the raid, police allegedly seized 5.79 kg of MD, 35,500 litres of chemicals, 950 kg of powder, and equipment believed to have been used in drug production.

Officials said further investigation into the alleged network is ongoing.