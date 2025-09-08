Kamareddy meeting will be a landmark event: Telangana Congress

KAMAREDDY: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday said that a public meeting to be held in Kamareddy on September 15 is not only aimed at celebrating the Assembly passing a resolution on enhancing BC reservations to 42% in local bodies but also to expose the BJP’s attempts to block the BC Bill at the national level.

The state Congress chief was addressing a meeting held in Kamareddy to discuss preparations for the BC public meeting.

The meeting, which coincides with his first anniversary as TPCC chief, will mark the fulfilment of a key poll promise by the Congress, he said.

“This is not just a celebration. It is a message to the country that Congress delivers on its promises. The BC Bill, passed by the Telangana Assembly, reflects our commitment to social justice,” he said.

He criticised the BJP for trying to derail the legislation and accused it of resorting to religious propaganda in the absence of development work. “BJP leaders can’t win votes without invoking the names of Ram, Shiva and Hanuman. They avoid talking about real issues like representation and welfare,” he said.

Veteran Congress leader and Government advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir, who has been appointed in-charge of the event, said that the Kamareddy meeting will be a landmark event in the fight for BC rights.