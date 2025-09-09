Court summons officials over stray dog attack

ADILABAD: Taking suo motu cognisance of a stray dog attack on a five-year-old girl, the Bellampalli junior civil court has directed Mancherial Collector Kumar Deepak, Kasipet mandal panchayat officer Sk Shabdir Ali, and Muthyampelli panchayat secretary Meghana to appear before the chairman of the Legal Services Committee, Bellampalli, on September 9.

On September 5, a pack of stray dogs mauled Class 1 student Chopari Akshita at the Telangana Model School in Muthyampelli village, Kasipet mandal. The child, who had accompanied her mother — a sweeper at the school — on a holiday, was rescued and rushed to hospital. She is now stable. CCTV footage of the incident was circulated widely on social media.

Villagers said they had repeatedly complained about the stray dog menace, blaming official negligence. Residents of the erstwhile Adilabad district welcomed the court’s intervention, saying fear of dog attacks has become widespread.