Warangal KMC hospital staff threaten strike over six months salary arrears

HANAMKONDA : As many as 263 outsourced employees, including nursing, paramedical, radiology staff, lab technicians and data entry operators at the state-run Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) Super Speciality Hospital in Warangal, are threatening a strike over non-payment of salaries for the past six months.

The 250-bed hospital was sanctioned by the Union government on AIIMS standards under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), with `120 crore funded by the Centre and `30 crore by the Telangana government. While doctors and other staff have been deputed from MGM Hospital, 263 outsourced workers — 153 nursing staff and 110 paramedical staff among them hired through three private agencies — handle core services.

One outsourced employee, requesting anonymity, told TNIE that most staff come from poor families and are struggling without salaries. “For six months, we have not been paid. The agency management says bills are pending with the state government. We have appealed for our dues, but the authorities asked us to lodge complaints with the labour authorities. We want the government to act against these agencies and release our salaries,” the employee said.

Alleging misappropriation of Provident Fund (PF) money, the employees claimed that despite regular deductions, their PF contributions are not being deposited.

MGM Hospital Warangal Resident Medical Officer Dr M Ashwin told TNIE, “We have submitted a report on pending outsourcing employees’ salaries to the officials concerned. Once funds are released, salaries will be deposited in their accounts.”