Central team to study Future City-Bandar Port greenfield road project

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday requested Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to sanction a 12-lane greenfield road network connecting Bharat Future City to Bandar Port via Amaravati.
During a meeting with the Union minister in New Delhi, the CM reminded the former that the development of a greenfield road network connecting the capital cities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was assured in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Since Telangana does not have a seaport, he appealed to Gadkari to sanction a greenfield road to facilitate goods transportation from Hyderabad to the port directly.
He briefed the Union minister that 118 km of this greenfield road will be situated in Telangana and the remaining in Andhra Pradesh. In a swift response, the Union minister assured the CM that he will send a team to Hyderabad to study the Bharat Future City-Amaravati-Bandar Port Greenfield Road project. The CM also said that a review will be held with NH and NHAI officials on the Greenfield road project between AP and Telangana, in Hyderabad on September 22.
During the meeting, the CM also apprised Gadkari of the status of the proposed road development and national highway projects, pending approvals and work progress in the sanctioned highways.
The CM brought to the attention of the Union minister the 90 per cent completion of the land acquisition for Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (North) and requested financial aid as well as Cabinet approvals to take up the works expeditiously. He also urged Gadkari to immediately grant all the permissions for RRR (South) so that the works on the RRR (North) will also be taken up simultaneously.
Four-lane Elevated corridor on Mannanur-Srisailam road
The pending permission for the construction of a four-lane elevated corridor on the Mannanur-Srisailam road, which falls within the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, connecting Hyderabad with Srisailam, was discussed during the meeting.
Revanth said that the new elevated corridor will facilitate access to Krishnapatnam port, Markapuram, Kambham, Kanigiri and Nellore in AP.
The construction of a four-lane greenfield road on the Raviryal-Amangal-Mannanur stretch, sanctioning a new greenfield road between Hyderabad and Mancherial to address heavy traffic on the Rajiv Road between the two cities and the proposal for road works sent under CRIF at a cost of Rs 868 crore were also put before the Union minister for speedy approvals.
Gadkari said that permissions for the CRIF works will be given within a week.
Nod for CRIF works soon
The proposal for road works sent under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) at a cost of `868 crore was also presented before Gadkari, who said that permissions will be given within a week.