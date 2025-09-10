Central team to study Future City-Bandar Port greenfield road project

The CM brought to the attention of the Union minister the 90 per cent completion of the land acquisition for Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (North) and requested financial aid as well as Cabinet approvals to take up the works expeditiously. He also urged Gadkari to immediately grant all the permissions for RRR (South) so that the works on the RRR (North) will also be taken up simultaneously.

Four-lane Elevated corridor on Mannanur-Srisailam road

The pending permission for the construction of a four-lane elevated corridor on the Mannanur-Srisailam road, which falls within the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, connecting Hyderabad with Srisailam, was discussed during the meeting.

Revanth said that the new elevated corridor will facilitate access to Krishnapatnam port, Markapuram, Kambham, Kanigiri and Nellore in AP.

The construction of a four-lane greenfield road on the Raviryal-Amangal-Mannanur stretch, sanctioning a new greenfield road between Hyderabad and Mancherial to address heavy traffic on the Rajiv Road between the two cities and the proposal for road works sent under CRIF at a cost of Rs 868 crore were also put before the Union minister for speedy approvals.

Gadkari said that permissions for the CRIF works will be given within a week.

Nod for CRIF works soon

