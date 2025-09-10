KTR calls it ‘bogus’ case, says ready for lie detector test

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday reiterated that the Formula-E race case was “bogus”. Throwing an open challenge to the government, he said he was ready to undergo a lie detector test.
In a statement, KTR said he had worked hard to bring the Formula-E race to Hyderabad. He admitted that he directed the release of Rs 46 crore from the government, but clarified that the funds went directly into the designated account.
“Not a single rupee has been misused. Every rupee has been accounted for. Where then is the corruption?” he asked. He asserted that even if the ACB filed a charge sheet, it would not stand legal scrutiny.
He challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to join him on live television and face a lie detector test. “Let the people decide who is telling the truth,” he said, reminding that people had not forgotten the vote-for-note scam in which Revanth was caught with `50 lakh bundles on camera.
Accusing the government of diverting attention from real issues, KTR declared that the BRS would not be intimidated. “We will continue to question the government on people’s issues,” he said.
Turning to the Group-I exam controversy, KTR launched a sharp attack on the Congress government. He demanded that the Group-I exam be conducted afresh, in line with students’ demands, since the high court had already pointed to large-scale malpractice.
He called for a full-fledged Judicial Commission, led by a sitting or a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge, to probe corruption and mismanagement in TGPSC. He said those who sold jobs and brokers who exploited unemployed youth must be punished.
He accused the Congress of committing the “biggest betrayal of the century” against unemployed youth. He recalled that Rahul Gandhi had personally promised two lakh government jobs in the first year, which convinced thousands of aspirants and their families to vote for Congress. “Instead of keeping that promise, the government betrayed youth with false assurances of a job calendar,” he said.
He contrasted this with the then K Chandrasekhar Rao government, which had cancelled exams immediately after paper leaks to protect students. The present Congress regime, he alleged, added only 63 posts to 500 and conducted the Group-I exam in a haphazard manner. This, he said, caused grave injustice, especially to SC, ST, BC, minority and Telugu-medium students.
He reminded that even when aspirants raised serious concerns, the government ignored them. The High Court, however, took note of the lapses and delivered a historic judgement, vindicating the students’ fight. Rama Rao said: “Do not play petty politics at the cost of students’ future. Remember, it is because of their votes that you are in power.”