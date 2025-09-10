KTR calls it ‘bogus’ case, says ready for lie detector test

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday reiterated that the Formula-E race case was “bogus”. Throwing an open challenge to the government, he said he was ready to undergo a lie detector test.

In a statement, KTR said he had worked hard to bring the Formula-E race to Hyderabad. He admitted that he directed the release of Rs 46 crore from the government, but clarified that the funds went directly into the designated account.

“Not a single rupee has been misused. Every rupee has been accounted for. Where then is the corruption?” he asked. He asserted that even if the ACB filed a charge sheet, it would not stand legal scrutiny.

He challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to join him on live television and face a lie detector test. “Let the people decide who is telling the truth,” he said, reminding that people had not forgotten the vote-for-note scam in which Revanth was caught with `50 lakh bundles on camera.

Accusing the government of diverting attention from real issues, KTR declared that the BRS would not be intimidated. “We will continue to question the government on people’s issues,” he said.