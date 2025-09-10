Telangana CM Revanth Reddy asks Centre to exempt edu prog from FRBM limit

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and sought permission for the creation of a special purpose corporation for raising loans from financial institutions for construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools.

Requesting her to consider the educational expenditure as an investment rather than mere spending, the chief minister also asked the Union minister to exempt those loans from the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limit.

Revanth informed Sitharaman that one Young India Integrated Residential School is being constructed in 105 Assembly constituencies.

“Construction of these 105 schools, equipped with advanced laboratories, modern amenities and sports facilities, would cost around `21,000 crore. An additional amount of `9,000 crore will be invested in upgrading junior colleges, degree colleges, technical institutions and universities with state-of-the-art labs and infrastructure,” he said.