TGSRTC rolls out Yathradanam for underprivileged pilgrims

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has rolled out a unique social service initiative titled ‘Yathradanam’, enabling people to sponsor pilgrimage and leisure trips for orphans, destitute elderly, differently abled persons, and poor students on special occasions such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and festivals.

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar unveiled the poster for the programme at the Ministers’ Quarters in Hyderabad on Tuesday, in the presence of TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar and other senior officials.

Under this scheme, individuals, families, associations, NGOs, corporates, NRIs, and public representatives can contribute to a specially created Yathradanam Fund. Contributions will be used to provide AC, Super Luxury, Deluxe, or Express buses depending on the donation amount and travel distance for trips to temples, tourist destinations, and recreational spots. Bookings must be made at least a week in advance through local RTC depots or helplines 040-69440000/ 040-23450033.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar praised TGSRTC’s management for the idea and appealed to individuals and corporate entities to contribute generously as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.