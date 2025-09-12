CM Revanth Reddy pushes for high-speed rail links to Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked Railway officials to examine the survey and alignment proposals of the Hyderabad-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bengaluru high-speed rail projects from Future City, in line with the greenfield highway proposals.

On Thursday, the chief minister held a meeting with Railway officials. During the meeting, he assured them that the government would extend full support for the speedy completion of pending railway projects and lines. He appealed to the authorities to sanction the rapid road and rail connectivity project between Hyderabad and Amaravati, reminding them that Telangana had been assured of such connectivity under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The chief minister informed officials that the state government had already requested the Centre to approve a 12-lane greenfield highway from Bharat Future City to Bandar Port via Amaravati. He added that the government had prepared a 300-km alignment proposal in this regard. Stressing that alongside the highway, rapid rail connectivity between Hyderabad and Amaravati should also be developed, he underlined its importance.

Revanth also highlighted the significance of developing a Regional Ring Rail around Hyderabad. Pointing out that the 362-km Regional Ring Rail and Road network would transform Hyderabad into one of the most happening cities in the country, he urged Railway officials to take the necessary steps. Railway connectivity covering the entire industrial sector in the state was also discussed.