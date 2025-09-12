Telangana HC orders Malla Reddy College to return student's certificates without fee

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has directed the Malla Reddy Engineering College (Autonomous), Maisammaguda, to return the original educational certificates of a student without insisting on payment of tuition fees.

Justice Lakshman was hearing a writ petition filed by Namile Sanjay Kumar, 21, complaining that the college had withheld his Class 10 certificate, Intermediate memo, transfer certificate, and bonafide certificate, demanding full course fees as a precondition for their release.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the college’s action was illegal, arbitrary, and violative of Articles 14, 21, and 300-A of the Constitution. It was further submitted that such practices go against the UGC, AICTE, and Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) regulations, which prohibit institutions from retaining students’ original documents.

After considering the submissions, the court directed the college to immediately return all original certificates without collecting fees. The state of Telangana, director of Technical Education and registrar of JNTU Hyderabad have also been made respondents in the case.