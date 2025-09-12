Telangana HC orders status quo on Bathukamma platform construction

Justice T Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the respondents to maintain status quo till September 15, 2025 with regard to the construction of the Bathukamma platform at Kodurupaka village in Boinpally mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district.

The interim order was passed after the government pleader for revenue informed the court that the construction work had already been stopped and sought time until September 15 to obtain written instructions from the authorities.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Bollaveni Tirupathi, who challenged the August 29, 2025 proceedings of the Rajanna-Sircilla Collector, terming them illegal, arbitrary and violative of Articles 243B and 243G of the Constitution.

He urged the court to quash the impugned proceedings and direct the authorities to implement the Gram Sabha resolution of January 19, 2024, which had approved construction of a Bathukamma Theppa (floral float) in the village. By ordering status quo, the high court effectively extended legal protection to the unanimous Gram Sabha resolution and emphasised that no unilateral action should be taken against the will of the villagers.