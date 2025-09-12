We’re still with BRS, ‘turncoats’ inform Legislature Secretary

HYDERABAD: In the latest twist in the ongoing controversy over the defection of MLAs, the turncoat legislators have claimed that they were indeed with the BRS and following the ideology of the pink party.

They submitted their written replies recently to State Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu.

It may be mentioned here that following a Supreme Court direction, the legislature secretary sought replies from the defected MLAs. Based on their replies, the secretary sought the views of BRS MLAs, who filed the disqualification petitions against the defectors.

In his letter to BRS MLA and petitioner Chinta Prabhakar, the legislature secretary on Thursday said: “The reply/counter was received from Gudem Mahipal Reddy, MLA (respondent), in response to the petition filed by you against the said member, along with all documents relied upon by the respondent.

The said reply/counter and documents relied upon by the respondent-member are forwarded to you for affording an opportunity to you, to file your submissions in the form of rejoinder, if any, along with soft copies of the same in a pen-drive within three days, from the date of receipt of this communication.”