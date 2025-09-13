Congress, BRS keep fingers on Jubilee Hills voters’ pulse

HYDERABAD: As the Jubilee Hills byelection draws nearer, the two principal parties — the ruling Congress and opposition BRS — have commissioned surveys to gauge the mood of the people and assess the winning chances of their probable candidates.

The bypoll is being seen as critical for both parties. Each wants to sustain momentum and prepare for future electoral battles.

For the BRS, the contest is about retaining the seat and proving that its hold on Hyderabad remains intact, even though it lost power in the state in 2023.

For the ruling Congress, victory is equally vital. The party wants to set the narrative that its star is on the rise and that the BRS is on a losing streak, even in its strongholds.

The Congress is drawing inspiration from its success in the Secunderabad Cantonment byelection. In 2023, the BRS won the seat. But in the byelection held later, following the untimely demise of sitting MLA Lasya Nanditha, the Congress snatched it. That win strengthened the belief that the Congress is steadily expanding in Hyderabad.

In Jubilee Hills, at least two Congress aspirants are in the race for the ticket. They are Naveen Yadav and former GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan. The party is weighing their options carefully before finalising its candidate. The Congress has also ordered a second survey to gauge public satisfaction with its welfare schemes. It wants to compare how its promises stack up against the BRS record in this constituency.