Congress, BRS keep fingers on Jubilee Hills voters’ pulse

HYDERABAD: As the Jubilee Hills byelection draws nearer, the two principal parties — the ruling Congress and opposition BRS — have commissioned surveys to gauge the mood of the people and assess the winning chances of their probable candidates.
The bypoll is being seen as critical for both parties. Each wants to sustain momentum and prepare for future electoral battles.
For the BRS, the contest is about retaining the seat and proving that its hold on Hyderabad remains intact, even though it lost power in the state in 2023.
For the ruling Congress, victory is equally vital. The party wants to set the narrative that its star is on the rise and that the BRS is on a losing streak, even in its strongholds.
The Congress is drawing inspiration from its success in the Secunderabad Cantonment byelection. In 2023, the BRS won the seat. But in the byelection held later, following the untimely demise of sitting MLA Lasya Nanditha, the Congress snatched it. That win strengthened the belief that the Congress is steadily expanding in Hyderabad.
In Jubilee Hills, at least two Congress aspirants are in the race for the ticket. They are Naveen Yadav and former GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan. The party is weighing their options carefully before finalising its candidate. The Congress has also ordered a second survey to gauge public satisfaction with its welfare schemes. It wants to compare how its promises stack up against the BRS record in this constituency.
Sources say the party is collecting detailed feedback. The focus areas include ration cards, quality rice distribution, free bus travel, and other assurances given during the Assembly elections.
On the other side, the BRS too is actively testing the waters. The party has commissioned weekly surveys to compare its governance with that of the Congress.
According to sources, the BRS is also gather opinions on welfare schemes, as well as the public mood after the passing of MLA Maganti Gopinath. It wants to know how people view the late MLA’s family and how much support exists for them.
The buzz in party circles is that the BRS is likely to field Gopinath’s wife, Maganti Sunita, as its candidate.
Sources say the party is also shaping its campaign strategy around the feedback gathered from these surveys.
Meanwhile, BJP sources confirmed that the party has not yet commissioned surveys. Instead, it has appointed a five-member committee for the bypoll. The committee is preparing the cadre with booth-level meetings and strengthening the ground network.