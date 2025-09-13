TPCC chief Goud to resume padayatra on September 16

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud is set to resume his Janahita Padayatra next week, covering Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts.

The padayatra is being carried out both as a grassroots outreach and an accountability exercise to assess the performance of the Congress since it formed government in Telangana in December 2023.

AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad on September 16 and will remain in the state for a week. Her visit is expected to serve a dual purpose — participation in the yatra and a series of high-level consultations with ministers and local leaders.

Party insiders suggest that long-pending decisions on nominated posts could be finalised during her visit. The byelection in Jubilee Hills is also likely to receive attention, with strategies expected to be drawn up in consultation with the state leadership.

The padayatra, which began at Pargi in Vikarabad district on July 31 under the directives of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, has been inspired by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Initially conceived as a bus tour, it was converted into a foot march to ensure deeper interaction with local communities. The campaign combines political mobilisation with social initiatives such as shramadan (community service), beneficiary interactions, and cultural programmes.