BJP’s Ramchander Rao demands Congress clarify job notifications, warns of youth hunger strike

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao has demanded that the Congress government issue a clear statement regarding job notifications. He expressed concern for unemployed youth who have been waiting for opportunities and may resort to an indefinite hunger strike if nothing is done.

During his interaction with unemployed youth at the Ashok Nagar Library on Saturday, he criticised the Congress government for its lack of clarity in providing job notifications. Rao noted that while the previous BRS government had done a disservice to the unemployed, the Congress government is now adopting a similar negligent approach, which is prompting youth to take to the streets to voice their demands.

He emphasised that the Group 1 and Group 2 exams in Telangana must be conducted with complete transparency and fairness. Ramchander Rao also stated that, according to the job calendar, the Telangana Public Service Commission should hold the exams on time, just like the UPSC.