Explore solar solutions to cut power bill: Telangana CM to GHMC

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to integrate all LED streetlight networks across the state with the Central Command Control Centre in Hyderabad and to install LED dashboards at the mandal level to monitor their functioning at night.

He suggested that reputed institutions such as IIT-Hyderabad conduct third-party audits on the maintenance of LED lights. When informed that GHMC’s monthly electricity bill stood at Rs 8 crore, the chief minister instructed officials to explore solar power solutions to cut costs.

During a review meeting, Revanth Reddy asked officials to delegate powers to sarpanches for the installation and maintenance of streetlights in gram panchayats. Panchayat Raj officials were directed to carry out a detailed survey of existing LED lights and their operational status, particularly in villages where lights were not being switched off at daybreak, and to check if there was any requirement for new installations.

He ordered that dashboards be installed in villages under the supervision of mandal parishad development officers (MPDOs), with additional collectors made responsible at the district level.

Officials informed the chief minister that villages currently have 16.16 lakh LED lights, maintained by contract agencies in Warangal, Nalgonda, Jangaon and Narayanpet districts. It was noted that misuse of power and poor maintenance could be prevented if sarpanches were empowered with greater responsibility.