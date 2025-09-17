GST reforms will deliver direct benefits to every citizen: BJP

HYDERABAD: BJP national spokesperson and former MP Syed Zafar Islam on Tuesday described the decision of the Narendra Modi government to reduce GST rates as a historic economic reform that will benefit businesses as well as general public while also boosting the country’s economy.

Addressing the media, along with state BJP president N Ramchander Rao, at the party office here, he said “The GST reforms will be even more transformative than the 1991 economic liberalisation, delivering direct and visible benefits to every citizen.”

“Essential commodities now attract zero per cent GST. Goods earlier taxed at 28% have been brought down to 18% or less. Items in the 12% slab have been reduced to 5% or even 0%, providing direct relief to the middle class and common people,” he said.

“During the UPA regime, the Centre and states followed multiple indirect tax systems like such as VAT, Octroi, Entry Tax and others, creating confusion and complexity. The Modi government’s GST reforms have eliminated this maze of taxes,” he added.