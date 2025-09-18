CM Revanth again asks Centre to clear BC quota bills

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday urged the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to approve bills passed by the Telangana Legislative Assembly raising BC reservations to 42 percent.

Addressing the gathering at the “Praja Palana Dinotsawam” celebrations at Public Garden, the chief minister said: “These bills provide 42% reservation to BCs in education and local bodies. Approval will ensure political representation for 23,973 BC leaders and mark a social revolution. Telangana should receive credit for this.”

Revanth also spoke of his government’s plans to open a night economy along the Musi catchment area. “Hyderabad functions during the day; Musi will operate from 7 pm to 6 am. Round-the-clock business will boost Telangana’s economy. Musi will attract international tourists. Statues of Telangana legends will be installed. Implementation starts December 9, 2025,” he said, adding that Metro Rail expansion will also commence soon.

Revanth also spoke of his plans for the rejuvenation of the Musi riverfront, inspired by similar exercises on the Sabarmati, Yamuna and Ganga rivers. “Recent rains affected residents along the Musi. Our aim is to improve their quality of life,” he said.