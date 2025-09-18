CM Revanth again asks Centre to clear BC quota bills

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday urged the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to approve bills passed by the Telangana Legislative Assembly raising BC reservations to 42 percent.
Addressing the gathering at the “Praja Palana Dinotsawam” celebrations at Public Garden, the chief minister said: “These bills provide 42% reservation to BCs in education and local bodies. Approval will ensure political representation for 23,973 BC leaders and mark a social revolution. Telangana should receive credit for this.”
Revanth also spoke of his government’s plans to open a night economy along the Musi catchment area. “Hyderabad functions during the day; Musi will operate from 7 pm to 6 am. Round-the-clock business will boost Telangana’s economy. Musi will attract international tourists. Statues of Telangana legends will be installed. Implementation starts December 9, 2025,” he said, adding that Metro Rail expansion will also commence soon.
Revanth also spoke of his plans for the rejuvenation of the Musi riverfront, inspired by similar exercises on the Sabarmati, Yamuna and Ganga rivers. “Recent rains affected residents along the Musi. Our aim is to improve their quality of life,” he said.
Revanth hints at big plans for December 9
Referring to the Bharat Future City project across 30,000 acres, he urged farmers and public representatives to support development and resist “attempts by the Opposition to derail the project”.
He said the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision document, to be unveiled on December 9, 2025, will detail strategies for urban revival, agricultural development, and projects including Bharat Future City, Regional Ring Road, Gandhi Sarovar, Metro Rail expansion, greenfield highways, industrial corridors, and new airports in Warangal and Adilabad. “This document reflects our resolve to place Telangana on the world stage,” the chief minister added.
Revanth outlined Telangana’s economic vision. “We aim to make the state a one trillion US dollar economy by 2035 and three trillion by 2047. Hyderabad will be the gateway to the world, supported by a Master Plan for international-standard infrastructure, clean living, transport and investment-friendly facilities.”
“Drugs affect all social strata and rural areas. Hyderabad became a drug gateway due to past negligence. We launched the EAGLE system to combat trafficking and will strengthen it. No one involved in drugs, regardless of position or connections, will be spared,” the chief minister stated.
He also stressed that the state will protect its share of Krishna and Godavari rivers, saying: “These rivers are Telangana’s lifeline. We are ready for legal action to secure 904 tmcft of Krishna waters. The SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) will be dedicated to the public by December 9, 2027.”