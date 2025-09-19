BRS leader Vinod Kumar urges state government to stop Karnataka from raising Almatti dam height

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar on Thursday urged the Telangana government to take immediate action to stop Karnataka from increasing the height of the Almatti project. Vinod Kumar alleged that despite a Supreme Court stay, the Karnataka government was proceeding with plans to raise the height of the dam.

He said the Karnataka Cabinet had on Wednesday approved the acquisition of 1.33 lakh acres of land for the project’s expansion, with an allocation of Rs 70,000 crore over two years.

Pointing out that Congress was in power in both Karnataka and Telangana, Vinod Kumar called upon Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to intervene. “Our state government must immediately respond to Karnataka’s decision to raise the Almatti height while the Supreme Court stay is still in effect,” he said.

Vinod Kumar recalled that Revanth had recently stated in a review meeting that not a single drop of Krishna river water should be diverted. “So why is he silent while Karnataka is attempting to raise the Almatti height?” he asked.

The BRS leader noted that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had already voiced concern over Karnataka’s decision.