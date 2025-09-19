CBI begins investigation into High Court lawyer-couple murder case

PEDDAPALLI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has formally begun its probe into the murder of High Court lawyers Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife PV Nagamani.

On Thursday, CBI officials visited Gunjapadugu in Manthani mandal, the couple’s native village. They later inspected the spot at Kalvacharla on the Manthani–Peddapalli road in Ramagiri mandal, where the couple was killed in February 2021. Vaman Rao’s father, Gattu Kishan Rao, accompanied the officials during the visit.

The CBI team also spoke to Kishan Rao and Vaman Rao’s brother, Chandrasekhar, to gather details. Kishan Rao has alleged that former MLA Putta Madhu was involved in the case. He had earlier approached the Supreme Court seeking a CBI inquiry, following which the court directed the agency to take over the case.

Seven accused are currently out on bail. After examining the crime scene, the CBI also carried out inquiries at the Manthani court premises.

The agency has reportedly set up its base at the Ramagundam police commissionerate, from where further investigation will continue. The case has drawn renewed attention in the district following the CBI’s entry. Vaman Rao and Nagamani were killed on February 17, 2021.