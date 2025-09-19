Telangana State Road Transport Corporation to ply 7,754 special buses for Bathukamma, Dasara

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announced that it will operate over 7,000 special bus services during the upcoming Bathukamma and Dasara festivals to ensure hassle-free travel for passengers across the state.
Between September 20 and October 2, the corporation will operate 7,754 special buses, including 377 services with advance reservation facilities. With Saddula Bathukamma falling on September 30 and Dasara on October 2, the RTC expects heavy passenger traffic from September 27 onwards.
Additional services will also be operated on October 5 and 6. Special buses will run from major terminals in Hyderabad, including MGBS, JBS and CBS, as well as from high-demand points such as KPHB Colony, Uppal crossroads, Uppal Bus stand, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar and Aramghar.
The services will connect Hyderabad and Secunderabad to districts across Telangana, as well as destinations in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
For Dasara specials, ticket fares will be revised slightly in line with GO 6, covering minimum diesel charges for buses returning empty. These revised fares will apply only on September 20, September 27-30, and October 1, 5 and 6. Regular services will continue at normal fares.
In a statement, TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said that this year, the corporation will be deploying 617 more buses than last Dasara to provide safe and comfortable travel.
“Special camps with passenger facilities such as seating, drinking water, public address systems and waiting shelters are being set up at busy locations, including LB Nagar, Uppal, Aramghar, KPHB and Santosh Nagar,” he said.
He further informed that supervising officers will be stationed at every major point to regulate passenger flow and release additional buses when needed. “We are also coordinating with police, transport and municipal authorities to ensure smooth and safe operations,” he added.
Passengers can reserve tickets in advance for Bathukamma and Dasara specials through the official website tgsrtcbus.in. For details, they can contact TGSRTC call centres at 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.