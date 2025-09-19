Telangana State Road Transport Corporation to ply 7,754 special buses for Bathukamma, Dasara

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announced that it will operate over 7,000 special bus services during the upcoming Bathukamma and Dasara festivals to ensure hassle-free travel for passengers across the state.

Between September 20 and October 2, the corporation will operate 7,754 special buses, including 377 services with advance reservation facilities. With Saddula Bathukamma falling on September 30 and Dasara on October 2, the RTC expects heavy passenger traffic from September 27 onwards.

Additional services will also be operated on October 5 and 6. Special buses will run from major terminals in Hyderabad, including MGBS, JBS and CBS, as well as from high-demand points such as KPHB Colony, Uppal crossroads, Uppal Bus stand, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar and Aramghar.

The services will connect Hyderabad and Secunderabad to districts across Telangana, as well as destinations in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

For Dasara specials, ticket fares will be revised slightly in line with GO 6, covering minimum diesel charges for buses returning empty. These revised fares will apply only on September 20, September 27-30, and October 1, 5 and 6. Regular services will continue at normal fares.