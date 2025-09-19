Youth sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping minor

ADILABAD: Asifabad District Principal and Sessions Court on Thursday sentenced a 23-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment and imposed Rs 20,000 fine for raping an eight-year-old girl.

The survivor, who lived with her mother and grandmother, was assaulted by the convict Marapa Rameshwar, a neighbour, on December 10, 2023.

The crime was reported after the girl confided in her mother about severe stomach pain two days later.

Based on the mother’s complaint, Jainoor police registered a case, investigated, and presented evidence and witnesses to the court. Judge MV Ramesh examined the testimony and pronounced the guilty verdict.