Telangana

Youth sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping minor

The survivor, who lived with her mother and grandmother, was assaulted by the convict Marapa Rameshwar, a neighbour, on December 10, 2023.
The crime was reported after the girl confided in her mother about severe stomach pain two days later.
The crime was reported after the girl confided in her mother about severe stomach pain two days later.(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

ADILABAD: Asifabad District Principal and Sessions Court on Thursday sentenced a 23-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment and imposed Rs 20,000 fine for raping an eight-year-old girl.

The survivor, who lived with her mother and grandmother, was assaulted by the convict Marapa Rameshwar, a neighbour, on December 10, 2023.

The crime was reported after the girl confided in her mother about severe stomach pain two days later.

Based on the mother’s complaint, Jainoor police registered a case, investigated, and presented evidence and witnesses to the court. Judge MV Ramesh examined the testimony and pronounced the guilty verdict.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com