CM Revanth promises infrastructure, facilities to courts across Telangana

During the meeting, the Chief Justice suggested that the government should construct court buildings and provide necessary facilities in the newly formed districts, along with recruiting required staff.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presents a memento to High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh during a meeting at the Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute in Hyderabad on Saturday
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh that the government would provide court infrastructure and take up staff recruitment in the newly formed districts.

On Saturday, Revanth met the Chief Justice at the Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD) in Hyderabad and held discussions on strengthening the judicial system in the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Justice suggested that the government should construct court buildings and provide necessary facilities in the newly formed districts, along with recruiting required staff. He also presented several proposals to Revanth in this regard.

High Court judges Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Law Secretary Papi Reddy, and other officials were present at the meeting.

