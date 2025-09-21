Telangana HC directs I-T to reissue NSL Mining order

The Telangana High Court has disposed of a writ petition filed by NSL Mining Resources India Pvt. Ltd., directing the Income Tax Department’s Assessing Officer to pass a fresh order under Section 156A of the Income Tax Act, 1961 within a reasonable time, preferably eight weeks.

The writ petition challenged a demand notice issued to the company for Rs 1,43,97,93,840 towards the assessment year 2019-20 in a faceless assessment conducted under Section 147 r/w Section 144B of the Act. Counsel for NSL Mining stated that the Resolution Plan approved by the NCLT Hyderabad on February 1, 2024, extinguished all tax dues. The bench directed the assessing officer to issue a new order in accordance with law.