BRS with ryots hit by RRR alignment, says KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday assured farmers from Nalgonda, Suryapet, Gajwel, and Sangareddy that his party would support those affected by the Regional Ring Road (RRR) alignment. The farmers met him at Telangana Bhavan to highlight their losses.
Rama Rao recalled that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, had promised before the elections that the RRR would not adversely impact farmers.
“Farmers voted Congress based on those assurances, but after coming to power, the government changed the alignment, causing severe losses,” he said, blaming local Congress leaders for neglecting tillers.
Rama Rao said BRS prioritised agriculture and irrigation, resolving land acquisition issues with direct engagement and permanent rehabilitation. “Congress has repeatedly altered project alignments, disrupting farmers’ lives,” he alleged.
Rama Rao declared that BRS MPs would raise the issue in Parliament, and it would also be pursued in the Assembly. He urged farmers to remain patient and not take hasty decisions. Calling for unity, he suggested that victims pass resolutions in villages and boycott local body elections to compel government action.
“Telangana Bhavan is a people’s garage. Farmers can consult legal experts and seek guidance here,” he added, recalling BRS initiatives in Nalgonda, including the eradication of the fluoride problem through Mission Bhagiratha.