BRS with ryots hit by RRR alignment, says KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday assured farmers from Nalgonda, Suryapet, Gajwel, and Sangareddy that his party would support those affected by the Regional Ring Road (RRR) alignment. The farmers met him at Telangana Bhavan to highlight their losses.

Rama Rao recalled that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, had promised before the elections that the RRR would not adversely impact farmers.

“Farmers voted Congress based on those assurances, but after coming to power, the government changed the alignment, causing severe losses,” he said, blaming local Congress leaders for neglecting tillers.