We laid foundation, CM Revanth Reddy cutting ribbon: BRS leader Harish

SIDDIPET/HYDERABAD : BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Monday ridiculed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, stating that the latter is getting ready to inaugurate a palm oil factory, for which the foundation was laid by the K Chandrasekhar Rao government in Narmetta.
“We started the factory construction. Revanth Reddy is inaugurating it,” he said.
The legislator from Siddipet was addressing the media after witnessing the dry run of the factory. “The BRS will win the next elections and KCR will return as chief minister. We will establish palm oil factories in every district,” he said.
Don’t play with lives of farmers, says Congress
Meanwhile, the ruling Congress accused Harish Rao of playing politics over the palm oil factory.
Speaking to the media, Telangana State Cooperative Oil Seeds and Growers Federation chairman Janga Raghava Reddy objected to Harish Rao claiming that the BRS would have completed the factory construction if it was voted to power for the third time.
“Please don’t play with the lives of farmers for your petty politics for votes. Let’s not forget, the BRS government’s infamous claim that cultivating paddy will be suicidal,” he said.
He also tried to remind Harish Rao about how the then BRS government arrested farmers for allegedly fighting for their rights.