We laid foundation, CM Revanth Reddy cutting ribbon: BRS leader Harish

SIDDIPET/HYDERABAD : BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Monday ridiculed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, stating that the latter is getting ready to inaugurate a palm oil factory, for which the foundation was laid by the K Chandrasekhar Rao government in Narmetta.

“We started the factory construction. Revanth Reddy is inaugurating it,” he said.

The legislator from Siddipet was addressing the media after witnessing the dry run of the factory. “The BRS will win the next elections and KCR will return as chief minister. We will establish palm oil factories in every district,” he said.