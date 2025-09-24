Telangana Police firing range closed after stray bullet ricochets, hits elderly villager

KARIMNAGAR: For days, the quiet hamlet of Bonalapalli in Elgandal village has lived under an invisible terror. Bullets fired from a nearby police training range have been piercing rooftops, striking doors and ricocheting off walls, turning homes into unwilling targets.
The fear reached a breaking point when 70-year-old Amruthamma was nearly struck, a bullet grazing her thigh as she stepped out of her house recently. “It could have killed her,” her son Mallesham told TNIE, recalling that firing practice has continued for decades. He explained that once a granite hillock shielded the settlement. However, sustained quarrying flattened the natural barrier, leaving the village exposed.
Residents said the whine of stray bullets has become a grim soundtrack to daily life. “Every family here lives in panic,” said Darshana Madhu, who appealed to authorities to either halt the firing or stop quarrying activities.
Villagers allege that for nearly 10 years, bullets have occasionally deflected toward Bonalapalli after hitting rocks in the range, with one incident already causing injury. The situation, they said, has worsened recently as quarrying reduced the protective cover of the hill.
Their prayers were answered when Karimnagar Police Commissioner Gaush Alam ordered an immediate suspension of all firing practice at the range. The police chief told TNIE on Tuesday that a team of ballistics and training experts from Hyderabad will now examine the site to determine why bullets are straying into the village.
“Based on the experts’ report, we will decide whether to relocate the firing range or adopt corrective measures. The safety of villagers is our foremost priority,” he said.
Until then, firing will remain suspended. For the people of Bonalapalli, the order has brought a rare sense of relief. After weeks of fear, they can now step out of their homes without dreading the sound of gunfire.