Telangana Police firing range closed after stray bullet ricochets, hits elderly villager

KARIMNAGAR: For days, the quiet hamlet of Bonalapalli in Elgandal village has lived under an invisible terror. Bullets fired from a nearby police training range have been piercing rooftops, striking doors and ricocheting off walls, turning homes into unwilling targets.

The fear reached a breaking point when 70-year-old Amruthamma was nearly struck, a bullet grazing her thigh as she stepped out of her house recently. “It could have killed her,” her son Mallesham told TNIE, recalling that firing practice has continued for decades. He explained that once a granite hillock shielded the settlement. However, sustained quarrying flattened the natural barrier, leaving the village exposed.

Residents said the whine of stray bullets has become a grim soundtrack to daily life. “Every family here lives in panic,” said Darshana Madhu, who appealed to authorities to either halt the firing or stop quarrying activities.