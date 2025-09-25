78-year-old duped of Rs 48 lakh in 13-day digital arrest scam

HYDERABAD: A 78-year-old retired Singareni Collieries employee lost Rs 48 lakh after being kept under “digital arrest” for 13 days by fraudsters posing as officials from the police, CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

According to the victim, his ordeal began on September 2 when he received a call from someone claiming to be from the Department of Telecommunications, Secunderabad, who said his number was under scrutiny by the Bengaluru police.

The call was transferred to another person who alleged his Aadhaar had been misused to obtain a SIM card used for harassing women.

He was then told that a man arrested in Mumbai for human trafficking had named him, alleging he sold his Aadhaar for Rs 30 lakh. The fraudsters, introducing themselves as CBI and ED officials, threatened him with an arrest warrant from the Supreme Court.

During video calls, they showed him fabricated documents and claimed his assets had to be audited in the interest of national security.

Fearing arrest, the victim was pressured to disclose details of his finances, including his retirement savings, fixed deposits and valuables.

He was coerced into transferring his funds into accounts specified by them. He also mortgaged gold and transferred funds from his wife’s account.

“They instructed me not to disclose the matter to anyone and to stay in touch with them every few hours on WhatsApp until the money was sent,” the victim told police.

After transferring the money, the fraudsters, who had assured him the funds would be refunded after the audit, stopped all communication.

Based on his complaint, Hyderabad Cybercrimes police registered a case and began an investigation.