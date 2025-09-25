Congress to replicate Telangana’s six guarantees formula in Bihar

HYDERABAD: The Congress has decided to replicate the six guarantees formula it adopted in Telangana or the five assurances model from Karnataka in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
During the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Patna on Wednesday, the party extensively discussed the six guarantees implemented in Telangana, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud explaining their success. According to sources, Revanth also explained that the caste survey conducted in Telangana fulfilled the promise made by Rahul Gandhi.
The Congress leaders are hopeful that the CWC meeting’s success will pave the way for the grand old party’s victory in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, as one such meeting held in Hyderabad resulted in the party forming the government in Telangana.
They are hoping that the welfare measures initiated by the Congress government, including its commitment to implementing its plan on several issues like Backward Classes reservations, will help the party gain momentum ahead of the polls in Bihar.
Speaking at the meeting, Mahesh Goud emphasised the party’s commitment to fighting for BC reservations and its push for social justice.
While highlighting the support provided by senior AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, he stressed that the party’s fight for enhancing BC reservations not only set a precedent in Telangana but also made the state a role model for the entire nation.
“Telangana is now a role model in ensuring BC reservations with the state government initiating measures to extend 42% reservation to backward communities in education, employment and political representation,” the TPCC chief said.
He credited Revanth, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and the state Cabinet for translating Rahul Gandhi’s vision of social justice into a reality with the BC quota decision.
Stating that the Congress has achieved a “moral victory” in its fight against vote manipulation and in securing a share for BCs, Mahesh Goud said that the Congress’ mass movements, including those led by Rahul Gandhi on ‘vote chori’, have received overwhelming response from all sections of society and enhanced the party’s image.
AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan was also present at the CWC meeting. Meanwhile, it is learnt that Revanth will attend a programme in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.