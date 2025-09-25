Congress to replicate Telangana’s six guarantees formula in Bihar

HYDERABAD: The Congress has decided to replicate the six guarantees formula it adopted in Telangana or the five assurances model from Karnataka in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

During the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Patna on Wednesday, the party extensively discussed the six guarantees implemented in Telangana, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud explaining their success. According to sources, Revanth also explained that the caste survey conducted in Telangana fulfilled the promise made by Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leaders are hopeful that the CWC meeting’s success will pave the way for the grand old party’s victory in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, as one such meeting held in Hyderabad resulted in the party forming the government in Telangana.

They are hoping that the welfare measures initiated by the Congress government, including its commitment to implementing its plan on several issues like Backward Classes reservations, will help the party gain momentum ahead of the polls in Bihar.

Speaking at the meeting, Mahesh Goud emphasised the party’s commitment to fighting for BC reservations and its push for social justice.