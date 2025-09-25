First record of semi-aquatic beetle Scoliopsis spinosa in India reported in Eastern Ghats

HYDERABAD: Researchers from the Zoological Survey of India, Freshwater Biology Regional Centre (Hyderabad), and Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars Senthikumara Nadar College (Tamil Nadu) have reported the first confirmed occurrence of the semi-aquatic beetle Scoliopsis spinosa d’Orchymont, 1919, in India.

The species, originally described from Madulsima, Sri Lanka, was discovered in the Eastern Ghats near Kalyani Dam (Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh), within the Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve.

This record extends the known geographic distribution of the genus Scoliopsis northwards and represents a significant addition to the faunal diversity of the Indian subcontinent.

The study combined morphological taxonomy with DNA barcoding (COI) and phylogenetic analysis (Maximum Likelihood, K2P model) to confirm the species’ identity.

Morphological traits such as acute posterior pronotal angles, strong and uniform elytral punctation, and characteristic male genitalia matched d’Orchymont’s original description (1919).

Molecular data further corroborated the species’ identity, showing 13–15% genetic divergence from closely related genera (Oocyclus, Ephydrolithus, Anacaena), said Dr Deepa Jaiswal.

The beetle was collected from hygropetric habitats—slow seepages on rocky surfaces—where it co-occurred with Coelostoma sp., Laccobius sp., and Helochares sp.

Due to its restricted microhabitat specificity and narrow distribution, the authors recommend considering it for conservation prioritisation and IUCN Red List assessment.