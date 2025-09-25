HC dismisses plea challenging proposed 42 per cent BC quota in Telangana local body polls

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed a writ petition challenging the state government’s proposal to provide 42% quota for BCs in the upcoming local body elections.

The court noted that the petitioners had not produced the Government Order (GO) or any official proceedings regarding the reservation policy, and that the petition was based solely on newspaper reports.

Citing established Supreme Court rulings, Justice Lakshman said, “This court cannot take cognisance of articles published in newspapers,” and dismissed the petition.

The writ petition was filed by social activist Buttemgari Madhava Reddy and agriculturist J Mallavva. During the hearing, senior counsel B Mayur Reddy, representing the petitioners, sought permission to approach the court again once the government formally issued a GO notification. The judge declined, stating that the current petition was not maintainable without any official document.