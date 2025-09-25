Police action on farmers is height of arrogance: BRS president KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that the Congress government was “hoodwinking” farmers, while the BJP-led Union government was burdening the common man.

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS leader said police action against farmers demanding urea in Suryapet, including the alleged third-degree torture of a tribal youth, reflected “shameless governance” by Revanth Reddy.

Rama Rao criticised the reduction of GST rates, describing it as politically motivated ahead of the Bihar elections.

The BRS working president said that while the Congress finds the Almatti dam project in Karnataka acceptable, it accuses the Rs 93,000-crore Kaleshwaram project of being mired in corruption.

On gig and platform workers, Rama Rao urged the Revanth Reddy government to implement promises under the Abhayahastam Declaration.

Members of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union met him at Telangana Bhavan to highlight grievances, including demands for a Gig Workers Welfare Board, social security, fair wages, and compensation for deceased workers.

The BRS working president called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to ensure that the commitments made to gig workers are fulfilled.