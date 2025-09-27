BRS picks Maganti Sunitha for Jubilee Hills byelection

HYDERABAD/SIDDIPET : The BRS on Friday cleared the candidature of Maganti Sunitha for the Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection. She is the wife of Maganti Gopinath, whose death in June, 2025 has necessitated byelection to the constituency.

Though, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the schedule for the bypoll, the BRS has been campaigning in the segment for the last few days.

After the announcement of her candidature Sunitha met BRS working president KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan and thanked him.

Gopinath was a three-time MLA from the constituency and the BRS is hopeful of winning the seat. Sunitha did background work when her husband contested in the election.

“I never expected that I will contest in the election,” she told reporters.

She also thanked party president K Chandrasekhar Rao for giving her the party ticket. Rama Rao expressed confidence that the people of Hyderabad would support the BRS in the bypoll.

The ruling Congress and the BJP are yet to announce their candidates for the bypoll. PCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that three to four names are under consideration and the party would take a final decision soon.

Meanwhile, KCR met party leaders at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Friday and reportedly discussed the strategy to be followed in the byelection.