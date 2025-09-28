New Act soon to cut 10 per cent salary of Telangana govt employees who neglect their parents

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced that the government will soon introduce an Act to deduct 10% from the salaries of government employees who neglect their parents’ well-being, with the amount to be credited directly into the parents’ accounts. The announcement was made while he, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, handed over appointment letters to 561 candidates selected for Group-1 jobs.

Revanth alleged that the previous BRS government had betrayed the youth by failing to provide jobs and employment opportunities. Indirectly referring to the KCR family, he said, “They have created many hurdles and conspired against Group-1 aspirants. Some people have alleged that I have sold Group-1 posts by taking Rs 2 crore or Rs 3 crore. I have fought for you. We have worked with commitment for your future.”

He further alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had provided an MLC post to his daughter within six months after losing the Nizamabad election, ensuring that no one in his family remained politically unemployed, while youth were denied government jobs.

“In 10 years of rule, the BRS government did not conduct Group-1 exams,” he said. He added that during the previous regime, many ineligible persons were appointed as TGPSC members, question papers were leaked to Xerox centres, and competitive examinations were ignored despite the sacrifices of many Telangana movement martyrs.

Revanth said his government had rejuvenated the TGPSC to the standard of UPSC, appointing retired IPS Mahender Reddy as Chairman, followed by IAS officer Burra Venkatesham, along with senior officers, including IAS, IFS, and Vice-Chancellors as members. “TGPSC is not a political rehabilitation centre; it is a centre for Telangana reconstruction,” he asserted.

Highlighting state;s development vision, Revanth said the state is aiming to contribute 10% to the country’s GDP and should compete with the world by 2047.