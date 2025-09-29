Konagala elected honorary president of T-EPCOA

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Dr Konagala Mahesh was unanimously elected as the honorary president of the Telangana E-Panchayat Computer Operators Association (T-EPCOA) here on Sunday.

The announcement was made following the association’s general body meeting held in the city. Dr Mahesh also currently serves as the honorary president of the Telangana Bhu Bharathi Field Technical Staff Association.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mahesh highlighted the vital role played by 1,579 E-Panchayat Computer Operators (EPOs) since 2015 across the state in implementing rural governance and welfare schemes. He said that these operators are deployed in gram panchayat offices, Mandal MPDO offices and District Panchayat Offices (DPOs), where they have been handling core administrative and technical responsibilities.

Dr Mahesh strongly criticised the previous BRS government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, stating that the EPOs were neglected for a decade and left without proper recognition or support.

He added that the current Praja Palana of Congress is committed to the welfare of EPOs.