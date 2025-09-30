Farmers in Telangana protest over RRR alignment

SANGAREDDY: Farmers who are likely to lose land for the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) have expressed deep concern, saying that the acquisition threatens their livelihoods.

Villagers from Kondapur, Pulkal, and Hatnoora mandals accused the government of altering the RRR alignment, forcing several farmers to surrender their land. The CPI(M) has extended support to the farmers’ protest.

Kishtaiah from Marepally said the open market value of land ranges from Rs 1 to 3 crore per acre, yet the government is offering less than half, making it impossible to sell the land at such low rates. Many small and marginal farmers warned that losing their land would leave them unemployed and requested allocation of government land nearby. The Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham, affiliated with CPI(M), urged authorities to provide alternative land to affected farmers.