SI lacks jurisdiction to raid spa: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti of the Telangana High Court has quashed proceedings in Crime No.483 of 2025 registered at Punjagutta Police Station, holding that a raid on Blue Bells Spa was carried out without jurisdiction under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (PITA Act).

The court noted that Section 13 of the Act requires the government to appoint Special Officers not below the rank of Inspector to deal with such cases. In this instance, the raid, search and seizure were conducted by sub-inspector B Venugopal, which the court described as a “material irregularity and illegality.”

The case stemmed from a complaint on June 24, 2025, alleging that a brothel was being run at the spa. Police claimed to have seized mobile phones and unused condoms during the raid. The woman named as manager later petitioned the Court under Section 528 of the BNSS, seeking quashing of the case.

While the Assistant Public Prosecutor argued that the charges were serious, the judge ruled that only a duly notified Special Officer of Inspector rank or above was authorised to act under the Act. As such, the SI’s registration of the FIR, search and seizure were found unsustainable.

Directing the DGP to ensure the appointment of Special Officers within four weeks, the judge set aside the proceedings against the petitioner.