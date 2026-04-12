Telangana inter 1st, 2nd year results 2026 declared; pass percentage improves

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Sunday announced the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results.

The results were declared by Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Government of Telangana (PublicAffairs), and Yogita Rana, I.A.S.Secretary to Government, Telangana,

Education Department and vice-Chairperson, TGBIE .Students can download though https://tgbie.cgg-gov.in http://results.cgg.gov.in and also students can download results from WhatsApp

A total of 4,62320 students appeared for the first and second-year examinations this year, in the first year around 66 per cent students passed and 70 .52 per cent passed in the second year. This social welfare junior colleges secured good marks by securing 89 per cent. Even this year also girls overshined boys.

Congratulating the successful candidates,Keshava Rao, said, “There was a tangible improvement in the Intermediate results this year compared to 2025 and urged students who could not do well should feel bad.