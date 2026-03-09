Teacher booked for sexually assaulting students in Telangana government school

KHAMMAM: A case has been registered against a government school staffer, MD Arshad Pasha, for allegedly sexually assaulting female students.

According to students, the accused was employed as a school assistant at the Government High School in Khajipura and taught several classes. They claimed he closed the classroom door under the guise of conducting digital classes and inappropriately touched female students and sexually assaulted them.

The situation came to light when a sixth-grade student reported the incidents to her parents and hostel warden. This led to parents and relatives confronting the teacher, forcibly removing him from the laboratory and thrashing him.

The parents of the affected students later filed a formal complaint against the accused for alleged sexual harassment. A case has been registered under the Pocso Act. However, it is reported that the relatives of the accused attempted to pressure the victims’ parents into settling the matter.

Following the incident, District Education Officer Chaitanya and Mandal Education Officer Shailaja Lakshmi conducted an inquiry at the school. The headmaster, Narayana, recorded written statements from the affected students.